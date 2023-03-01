Covid-19 Surveillance Added New Burdens on Essential Workers–And Gave Them Little Data to Protect Their Health

(STAT News) – At the peak of the pandemic, essential workers faced rampant tech-based surveillance, from overhead infrared thermometers to wearables that tracked their proximity to one another. These technologies forced employees to adjust the way they worked and sometimes made their workplaces less safe. They also didn’t offer workers clear and accurate information that would help them protect their health, according to a new report by the nonprofit Data & Society. (Read More)