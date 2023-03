FDA Restricts Imports of ‘Tranq’ Drug Xylazine

(Wall Street Journal) – Federal regulators said they would restrict imports of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer commonly manufactured in China that is being diverted into the illicit drug supply to deadly effect. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it would more carefully scrutinize shipments of the drug into the U.S. to check that they are bound for legitimate factories, pharmacies and veterinarians. (Read More)