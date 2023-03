How a Cambodian Monkey-Smuggling Ring Could Worsen U.S. Lab Shortages

(Washington Post) – Cambodia has emerged as the largest international source of monkeys used in U.S. research, after China stopped exporting primates during the pandemic. Imported monkeys must meet various international and U.S. regulatory requirements. The investigation into Cambodian monkeys centers on the question of whether they were bred in captivity, as permits stated.