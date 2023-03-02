Premature Births Fells During Some Covid Lockdowns, Study Finds

March 2, 2023

(New York Times) – An ambitious worldwide study of births suggests that Ms. Decker was not the only expectant parent who avoided the experience of a preterm delivery during the earliest months of lockdown. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior, showed that across a group of mostly high-income countries — such as the United States, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark and Switzerland — in spring 2020, there were about 4 percent fewer preterm births than expected. At a global level, the study’s authors estimated, the change most likely added up to nearly 50,000 premature births averted in the first month of lockdown alone. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, highlights, News, Reproductive Ethics

Ad