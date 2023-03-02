Premature Births Fells During Some Covid Lockdowns, Study Finds

(New York Times) – An ambitious worldwide study of births suggests that Ms. Decker was not the only expectant parent who avoided the experience of a preterm delivery during the earliest months of lockdown. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior, showed that across a group of mostly high-income countries — such as the United States, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark and Switzerland — in spring 2020, there were about 4 percent fewer preterm births than expected. At a global level, the study’s authors estimated, the change most likely added up to nearly 50,000 premature births averted in the first month of lockdown alone. (Read More)