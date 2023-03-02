Do Masks Work? It’s a Question of Physics, Biology, and Behavior.

(Undark) – The polarized debate conceals a murkier picture. Whether or not masks "work" is a multilayered question — one involving a mix of physics, infectious disease biology, and human behavior. Many scientists and physicians say the Cochrane review's findings were, in a strict sense, correct: High-quality studies known as randomized controlled trials, or RCTs, don't typically show much benefit for mask wearers. But whether that means masks don't work is a tougher question — one that has revealed sharp divisions among public health researchers.