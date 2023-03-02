New Analysis: CMS Vastly Overestimates Hospital Price Transparency Efforts

(STAT News) – More than two years after a federal rule required hospitals to post their actual prices, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has finally responded to public pressure about the failure of many hospitals to be transparent about what they charge for their services. Unfortunately, CMS’s new hospital compliance report gaslights American health care consumers by claiming that most hospitals are following the rule. Its survey of a mere 600 out of 6,000 U.S. hospitals showed that 70% are complying with two key rule requirements: a machine-readable file that computer systems can read and a consumer-friendly display. This sunny conclusion is out of step with other reports. (Read More)