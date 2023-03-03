North Korea Suffers One of Its Worst Food Shortages in Decades

(Wall Street Journal) – North Koreans are experiencing widespread hunger and dying of starvation as the country suffers one of the worst food crises in decades as a result of its international isolation and natural disasters that have damaged crops, reducing yields. The North Korean regime held an urgent meeting on agriculture and the economy this week. Such a gathering is rare and indicates the seriousness of the shortages, South Korean officials said. (Read More)