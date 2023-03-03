DEA Rules on Prescribing Controlled Substances Roil Behavioral Health

March 3, 2023

(Axios) – A federal crackdown on overprescribing controlled substances via telehealth is causing confusion and consternation in the behavioral health community over an in-person prescribing requirement for drugs used to treat pain and opioid use disorder. Why it matters: Child care, transportation and other hurdles can make in-person requirements “an extremely high hurdle” for patients with opioid use disorder, said David Deyhimy, medical director of an addiction treatment clinic in Orange County, California. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad