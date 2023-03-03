DEA Rules on Prescribing Controlled Substances Roil Behavioral Health

(Axios) – A federal crackdown on overprescribing controlled substances via telehealth is causing confusion and consternation in the behavioral health community over an in-person prescribing requirement for drugs used to treat pain and opioid use disorder. Why it matters: Child care, transportation and other hurdles can make in-person requirements “an extremely high hurdle” for patients with opioid use disorder, said David Deyhimy, medical director of an addiction treatment clinic in Orange County, California. (Read More)