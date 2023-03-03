FTC Order Bars BetterHelp from Sharing Data with Social Media Platforms

March 3, 2023

(Axios) – Online counseling service BetterHelp will be banned from sharing consumer health data for advertising purposes and fined $7.8 million under a proposed Federal Trade Commission order issued Thursday. Driving the news: The FTC issued the proposed order after alleging BetterHelp revealed sensitive consumer data to third parties like Facebook and Snapchat, after pledging to keep such information private. (Read More)

