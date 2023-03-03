Cough Syrup Likely Culprit in Dozens of Child Deaths in Gambia, Says CDC

Syrup-based medications contaminated with a chemical often used in antifreeze were the likely cause of the acute kidney injuries (AKIs) and deaths of 66 young children in the West African country of Gambia in 2022, CDC researchers said. A laboratory analysis of 23 medication samples conducted by Gambia's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that four imported syrup-based medications contained diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol (DEG/EG), reported Parsa Bastani, PhD, of the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service and Center for Global Health.