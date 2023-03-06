Tacoma Woman Refusing Tuberculosis Treatment Continues to Face Arrest

(Seattle Times) – A Tacoma woman continues to face arrest if she continues to refuse treatment for tuberculosis, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. A judge last week issued a warrant for arrest on or after March 3 for the woman to be taken to "a specially designated facility at the Pierce County Jail for isolation, testing and treatment," according to the health department. The department said Thursday the woman was still refusing to isolate or seek treatment. She had not been arrested as of Friday evening.