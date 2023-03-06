As Cyber Attacks on Health Care Soar, So Does the Cost of Cyber Insurance

(Axios) – Health systems buffeted by labor and supply chain costs and broader economic woes have another unwieldy financial problem: the soaring costs of cyber insurance. Why it matters: It may not be sexy — or the first thing you think about when cybercriminals wreak havoc on hospital infrastructure. But the sheer scope of the problem, and insurers’ reluctance to cover losses stemming from ransomware attacks, is hitting hospitals in a very real way, Moody’s Investors Services points out. (Read More)