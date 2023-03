Using A.I. to Detect Breast Cancer That Doctors Miss

(New York Times) – Advancements in A.I. are beginning to deliver breakthroughs in breast cancer screening by detecting the signs that doctors miss. So far, the technology is showing an impressive ability to spot cancer at least as well as human radiologists, according to early results and radiologists, in what is one of the most tangible signs to date of how A.I. can improve public health. (Read More)