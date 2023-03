US Disability Rights Activist Judy Jeumann Dies Aged 75

(BBC) – Judy Heumann, a renowned advocate for the rights of disabled people, has died at the age of 75. Heumann was an internationally recognised leader of the disability rights movement whose activism led to the implementation of major legislation in the United States. After contracting polio as a child, she became the first wheelchair user to work as a teacher in New York City. (Read More)