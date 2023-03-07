Axios Explains: Gender-Affirming Care in the U.S.

(Axios) – A growing number of states are authorizing restrictions on gender-affirming care, stoking public confusion about what it entails and where it’s permitted. State of play: Individual states have started enacting bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth in 2023, and more than 100 anti-trans health care bills have been introduced in state legislatures so far, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union. (Read More)