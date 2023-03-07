Cases of Breast Implant-Associated Lymphoma Continue to Accumulate

(Medpage Today) – As of late 2022, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons global tracking network had accumulated 1,333 cases of BIA-ALCL worldwide and 35 associated deaths. The total included 402 cases and eight deaths in the U.S. The FDA has received information on 59 deaths, said Kelly K. Hunt, MD, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, during the Miami Breast Cancer Conference. (Read More)