For Young People on Medicare, a Hysterectomy Sometimes Is More Affordable Than Birth Control

(Kaiser Health News) – Chavarría’s experience is not rare. Medicare was originally intended for people of retirement age. Over the years, the program has evolved to include new populations, such as those who have disabilities or are critically ill, said Jennifer Lea Huer, a public health expert at Yale University. In 2020, 1.7 million people ages 18 through 44 were enrolled in Medicare. An estimated 70% of childbearing age women on Medicare are also eligible for Medicaid, a state and federal program for those with low incomes, which should fill the gap for contraception. It’s not clear how many transgender or nonbinary people — who also might need contraception — are on Medicare or are eligible for Medicaid. (Read More)