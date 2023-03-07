5 Texas Women Denied Abortions Sue the State, Saying the Bans Put them in Danger

(NPR) – Five women who were denied abortions under Texas law while facing medical crises are suing the state, asking a judge to clarify exceptions to the laws. “[The women] have been denied necessary and potentially life-saving obstetrical care because medical professionals throughout the state fear liability under Texas’s abortion bans,” says the lawsuit, filed in state court by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of the five women and two doctors. (Read More)