A New Edition of Journal of Medical Humanities Is Now Available
March 21, 2023
Journal of Medical Humanities (vol. 42, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Reflective Writing about Near-Peer Blogs: A Novel Method for Introducing the Medical Humanities in Premedical Education” by Rachel Conrad Bracken, et al.
- “Medical Education for What?: Neoliberal Fascism Versus Social Justice” by Brian McKenna
- “Reconsidering Empathy: An Interpersonal Approach and Participatory Arts in the Medical Humanities” by Erica L. Cao, Craig D. Blinderman and Ian Cross