A New Edition of Journal of Medical Humanities Is Now Available

March 21, 2023

Journal of Medical Humanities (vol. 42, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Reflective Writing about Near-Peer Blogs: A Novel Method for Introducing the Medical Humanities in Premedical Education” by Rachel Conrad Bracken, et al.
  • “Medical Education for What?: Neoliberal Fascism Versus Social Justice” by Brian McKenna
  • “Reconsidering Empathy: An Interpersonal Approach and Participatory Arts in the Medical Humanities” by Erica L. Cao, Craig D. Blinderman and Ian Cross

 

