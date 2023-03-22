A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
March 22, 2023
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 42, no. 3-4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Plea for an Experimental Philosophy of Medicine” by Andreas Block and Kristien Hens
- “Experimental philosophical Bioethics and normative Inference” by Brian D. Earp, et al.
- “Pain Priors, Polyeidism, and predictive Power: A Preliminary Investigation into Individual differences in ordinary Thought about Pain” by Emma Borg, et al.
- “Experimental Philosophy of Medicine and the Concepts of Health and Disease” by Walter Veit