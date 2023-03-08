The Commercial Surrogacy Industry Is Booming as Demand for Babies Rises

(CNBC) – The global commercial surrogacy industry was worth an estimated $14 billion in 2022, according to market research consultancy Global Market Insights — though exact numbers are hard to verify given the private nature of many arrangements. By 2032, that figure is forecast to rise to $129 billion, as infertility issues increase and a growing number of same-sex couples and single people look for ways to have babies. (Read More)