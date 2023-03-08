Medical Tourism: Traveling Outside US for Care Is Common

(Associated Press) – The recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico highlights a common practice for many people in the U.S.: traveling to other countries for medical care that either is not available at home or costs a lot less. The four were abducted — leading to the deaths of two — during a trip to Mexico that one relative said was for cosmetic surgery. People leave the U.S. for dental procedures, plastic surgery, cancer treatments and prescription drugs, experts say. Besides Mexico, other common destinations include Canada, India and Thailand. (Read More)