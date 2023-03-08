Maker of Unproven Birth Drug Makena to Pull from US Market

(Associated Press) – The maker of an unproven drug intended to prevent premature births says it will voluntarily remove the product from the U.S., after regulators signaled plans to follow through on a long-delayed effort to force it from the market. The drug, Makena, is a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone, which is needed to maintain a pregnancy. It's the only drug with FDA approval to reduce the risk of premature birth. The removal announcement Tuesday from Covis Pharma comes roughly four years after Makena failed to show a benefit in helping mothers carry pregnancies to term.