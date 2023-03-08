Daughter Unravels Decades-Old Mystery of Disabled Mom’s Rape

March 8, 2023

(Associated Press) – Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn’t care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped. (Read More)

Posted in Disability Ethics, Genetic Ethics, News, Women's Health

