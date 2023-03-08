Doctors at Florida Hospital Received Death Threats Over COVID Policies

(MedPage Today) – Employees of Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Florida have been subjected to “threatening, verbally abusive messages,” including death threats, in recent weeks, according to a hospital spokesperson and the local police. Two messages shared on the encrypted messaging app Telegram targeted two doctors at SMH, threatening violence over accusations of misconduct in their treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Read More)