Chatbot Therapy, Despite Cautions, Finds Enthusiasts

(Axios) – People are already using chatbots as therapists, as the emergence of generative AI has raised new questions around tech’s role in mental health. Why it matters: Virtually no one is suggesting you replace a compassionate human professional with a probability-driven neural network — but plenty of users seeking info or help say they appreciate the approachability (and low cost) of an onscreen text box. (Read More)