Ethical Concerns Temper Optimism About Gene-Editing for Human Diseases

(NPR) – It’s still far too premature to try to use powerful new technologies to edit genes that can be passed down from generation to generation, according to the organizers of the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing that concluded Wednesday in London. Techniques that have made it easier to manipulate DNA still produce too many mistakes for scientists to be confident any children born from edited embryos would be healthy, according to the organizers of the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing. Moreover, a broad societal debate about the implications for humanity would be necessary before moving forward, the summit organizers said. (Read More)