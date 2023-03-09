Opioids Most Common Substance in Young Children’s Fatal Poisonings

March 9, 2023

(MedPage Today) – Opioids were the most common substance contributing to fatal poisonings among children age 5 years and younger in recent years, researchers reported. Examination of 731 poisoning-related fatalities from 2005 to 2018 in young kids reported to the National Fatality Review-Case Reporting System (NFR-CRSopens in a new tab or window), showed that opioids were involved in 346 of the fatal cases (47.3%). Additionally, the proportion of fatal cases involving opioids trended upward over the study period, said Christopher Gaw, MD, MBE, of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, News, Pediatric, Pharma

