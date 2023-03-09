Opioids Most Common Substance in Young Children’s Fatal Poisonings

(MedPage Today) – Opioids were the most common substance contributing to fatal poisonings among children age 5 years and younger in recent years, researchers reported. Examination of 731 poisoning-related fatalities from 2005 to 2018 in young kids reported to the National Fatality Review-Case Reporting System (NFR-CRSopens in a new tab or window), showed that opioids were involved in 346 of the fatal cases (47.3%). Additionally, the proportion of fatal cases involving opioids trended upward over the study period, said Christopher Gaw, MD, MBE, of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues. (Read More)