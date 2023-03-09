‘God Saved My Baby!’ From the Rubble, Joyful Reunions and Moments of Despair

(Wall Street Journal) – The disaster left Turkey and Syria with a secondary humanitarian crisis—caring for at least 1,915 children who the health ministry said were rescued without parents or surviving family on hand. More than three weeks later, at least 78 remain unidentified.

Nurses have doubled as detectives trying to reunite infants plucked from the earthquake zone with surviving relatives, a task complicated by Syria’s refugee crisis and the high incidence of child trafficking there. Derya Yanik, Turkey’s family minister, last week denied rumors that some unidentified children have been turned over to new families. (Read More)