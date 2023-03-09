‘Emotional Hunger’ vs. ‘Hungry Gut’: The Attempt to Subtype Obesity and Tailor Treatments

(STAT News) – With the tailored approach, Acosta is trying to reflect a truth obesity researchers and clinicians have known for years but rarely tackle in the clinic: obesity is not one thing, it’s many. “Obesity is a complex and heterogeneous disease,” Acosta said. The causes of weight gain differ among people, and excess fat is linked with a diversity of health consequences — cancer or heart disease in some, type 2 diabetes in others, while still others are spared metabolic problems. Yet patients are typically given “one size fits all” solutions–even though researchers also know individual responses to the same weight loss interventions vary widely. (Read More)