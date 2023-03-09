China’s New Human Gene-Editing Rules Worry Experts

(BBC) – New rules in China to regulate gene editing in humans don't go far enough, a leading expert has warned scientists. Dr Joy Zhang of Kent University, a global expert on the governance of gene editing in China, said authorities are susceptible to "regulatory negligence". The regulations were updated following an outcry five years ago when a Chinese scientist said he had created the world's first gene-edited babies. China says the new laws are in line with international rules. They set requirements for ethical approval, supervision and inspection, but experts worry that they may not apply to the private sector.