As African Children Died, Doctors Fought to Get Toxic Indian Cough Syrup Banned

(Reuters) – As authorities search for a culprit in this case, the story of how the Gambian doctors raised the alarm, then pushed for weeks for health officials to test for chemical poisoning and ban cough syrup sales, has not been previously reported. Delays in testing the medicines cost weeks. When completed with help from the World Health Organization (WHO), the tests showed the medicines contained extremely dangerous levels of the toxins and had been sold in bottles wrongly labelled as WHO-approved, Reuters found. (Read More)