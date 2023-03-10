Philly’s Medical Malpractice Cases Are Surging Since a New State Rule Went into Effect

(Philadelphia Inquirer) – Late last year, the family of a 9-year-old boy who fractured his jaw at a Nemours Children’s Hospital clinic in Montgomery County was ready to sue for negligent care. Their lawyer waited a few weeks, hoping to maximize their chances of a successful verdict when a change in state rules allowed them to try their case in a Philadelphia courtroom, instead of the county where the injury occurred. Philadelphia juries tend to decide medical malpractice cases in favor of plaintiffs three times more often than Montgomery juries, according to statistics kept by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts. (Read More)