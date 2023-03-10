FDA Mammography Update Raises Cost Questions

(Axios) – The FDA is updating mammography guidelines in a move that could protect people at higher risk of developing breast cancer but also drive up demand for more tests and screenings. Why it matters: The agency’s new rule requires mammogram providers to notify patients about breast density, which can make it harder to detect cancer and as a result, puts some at increased risk of the disease. 38 states already have such reporting requirements. Under the Affordable Care Act, health plans are required to pay for an annual mammogram at no cost for women 40 and older. (Read More)