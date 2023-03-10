New Drugs for Cancer, Rare Disease Can Now Cost More Than $20,000 a Month

(Wall Street Journal) – As drugmakers face rising pressure to rein in repeat or annual price hikes on existing drugs, new brand-name medicines are coming to market with ever-higher price tags on day one. Previously, companies would carefully consider whether to crack big price barriers when launching a drug, like $5,000 and then $10,000 a month. Now, many new drugs for cancer and rare diseases routinely exceed those price thresholds, often coming in at more than $20,000 a month. (Read More)