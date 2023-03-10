Why CRISPR Babies Are Still Too Risky–Embryo Studies Highlight Challenges

(Nature) – “Heritable human genome editing remains unacceptable at this time,” they said in a statement issued on 8 March. “Preclinical evidence for the safety and efficacy of heritable human genome editing has not been established, nor has societal discussion and policy debate been concluded.”

The statement came at the end of a day of discussion and debate in London about the potential of altering the genomes of either embryos or reproductive cells, called gametes, in ways that would be passed down to future generations. Many of the talks at the meeting were focused on technical and scientific challenges, such as the uncertain consequences of breaking both strands of the DNA double helix — a necessary step in some forms of genome editing — in embryos. (Read More)