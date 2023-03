A Face Recognition Site Crawled the Web for Dead People’s Photos

(Wired) – PimEyes, Scarlett says, has scraped images of the dead to populate its database. By indexing their facial features, the site’s algorithms can help those images identify living people through their ancestral connections, raising privacy and data protection concerns, as well as ethical ones. “My sister is dead,” Scarlett says. “She can’t consent or revoke consent for being enrolled in this.” (Read More)