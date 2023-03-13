March Madness, Vasectomies Are an Unlikely Pairing Filling Urology Offices

(Wall Street Journal) – March is a special time for college basketball fans, who kick back on the couch for days to watch the two-week NCAA tournament known as March Madness. It also has become a shining moment for some urologists, who see the games as a perfect time to peddle vasectomies. The idea of pairing male family planning with March Madness appears to have started in 2008, when the Oregon Urology Institute decided that the games were an ideal distraction for men recovering from the sterilization surgery. (Read More)