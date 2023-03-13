Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths Spikes for Black Babies in 2020, Study Finds

(Axios) – Black babies experienced an unexpected jump in unexplained deaths in 2020 despite a record-low infant mortality rate, according to a study published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics. The big picture: The findings, stemming from research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, highlight a further increase to preexisting disparities in infant deaths and but the exact cause for the spike is unknown. (Read More)