McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

(Wall Street Journal) – Since at least 2009, McKinsey & Co. has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the federal agency that oversees healthcare for millions of retired military service members. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents. (Read More)