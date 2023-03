Mexican Pharmacies Are Selling Pills Laced with Deadly Fentanyl to U.S. Travelers

(NPR) – Mexican pharmacies that cater to U.S. tourists are selling medications that appear safe but are frequently laced with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine. That’s the conclusion of new research that examined medications purchased legally in four cities in northern Mexico where travelers from the U.S. often seek low-cost health care and pharmaceuticals. (Read More)