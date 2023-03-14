This Tiny Chip Is Being Used to Develop a Tooth-Mounted Sensor That Can Read Your Spit

(The Verge) – Miniaturizing tech is a perpetual challenge for wearable makers. The smaller the device, the better it is for wearability. The thing is, that usually comes at the expense of battery life. However, Silicon Labs is hoping its latest xG27 chipset is small and energy-efficient enough to spark some big ideas in the medical tech space — like a saliva reader that’s so tiny it can be mounted onto a tooth. (Read More)