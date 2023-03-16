National Academies Calls for Transforming Use of Racial and Ethnic Labels in Genetics Research

(STAT News) – Saying genetics researchers inconsistently and inappropriately use racial and ethnic labels that fail to capture the complex patterns of human genetic variation, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine issued a report Tuesday calling for a transformation in how such descriptors are used. Outdated methods of grouping people may result in poor scientific results and misguided interpretations, said the report. (Read More)