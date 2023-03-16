Nearly 1 in 3 Patients Don’t See Primary Care Doc

(Axios) – Nearly 30% of all patients who received medical services between 2016 and 2022 did not see a primary care physician, a FAIR Health analysis provided first to Axios shows. Why it matters: Primary care providers are supposed to manage patients’ day-to-day health needs and provide preventative care, and evidence shows it can drive down costs and improve outcomes. But many people are clearly getting their care elsewhere — if they’re getting it at all. (Read More)