Unwinding of COVID Emergency Brings Hurdles for Gender-Affirming Care

March 15, 2023

(Axios) – The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency could bring new barriers to trans men undergoing hormone therapy, in the way it would eliminate telehealth prescribing of controlled substances including testosterone. Why it matters: Requiring in-person visit to continue treatments could delay a patient’s transition process and reverse some of the changes their body underwent. The policy change doesn’t affect estrogen, used in hormone therapy for trans women. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Emerging Technologies, Human Enhancement, News, Reproductive Ethics

Ad