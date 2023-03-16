Unwinding of COVID Emergency Brings Hurdles for Gender-Affirming Care

(Axios) – The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency could bring new barriers to trans men undergoing hormone therapy, in the way it would eliminate telehealth prescribing of controlled substances including testosterone. Why it matters: Requiring in-person visit to continue treatments could delay a patient’s transition process and reverse some of the changes their body underwent. The policy change doesn’t affect estrogen, used in hormone therapy for trans women. (Read More)