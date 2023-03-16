What Worries Medical Charities About Trying to Help Syria’s Earthquake Survivors

(NPR) – Even before the earth shook on February 6, the U.N. estimates that of the 4.5 million people living in the region in Syria, 4.1 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance. Most of the population wasn’t getting enough to eat and close to half of the residents were living in camps for internally displaced persons.

Medecins Sans Frontieres physician Mego Terzian was in Somalia when the quake struck. He rushed to Turkey and is now the coordinator of relief operations for the medical charity in northwest Syria.