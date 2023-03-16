New DNA Tests Predict Your Disease Risk–Are We Ready for Them?

(New Scientist) – IT SOUNDS too good to be true: a medical test that can detect diseases you may develop decades from now. Suitably forewarned, you can take immediate steps to reduce your risk. This is the promise of polygenic tests, so named because they involve sequencing multiple parts of someone’s DNA. They are being developed for a growing number of diseases, and advocates claim that they could revolutionise medicine by helping people avoid everything from type 1 diabetes to heart attacks and cancer. (Read More)