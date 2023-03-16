GPT-4 Will Make ChatGPT Smarter but Won’t Fix Its Flaws

(Wired) – The new model scores more highly on a range of tests designed to measure intelligence and knowledge in humans and machines, OpenAI says. It also makes fewer blunders and can respond to images as well as text. However, GPT-4 suffers from the same problems that have bedeviled ChatGPT and cause some AI experts to be skeptical of its usefulness—including tendencies to “hallucinate” incorrect information, exhibit problematic social biases, and misbehave or assume disturbing personas when given an “adversarial” prompt. (Read More)