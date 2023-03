At Least 67 People Got Botulism After Trying to Paralyze Their Stomachs

(Ars Technica) – Health officials in Europe are warning of an outbreak of botulism linked to botched weight loss procedures carried out in Turkey that aimed to paralyze stomach muscles to reduce appetite. So far, authorities have identified 67 cases—53 in Turkey, 12 in Germany, and one each in Austria and Switzerland. (Read More)