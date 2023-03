U.S. Maternal Death Rate Spiked During Pandemic, CDC Data Shows

(Axios) – The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. spiked in 2021, with deaths disproportionately impacting Black women. Driving the news: More than 1,200 women died during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth in 2021, a 40% increase from 2020, according to data out Thursday from the National Center for Health Statistics. (Read More)